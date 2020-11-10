Hermiston
October 7, 1950 — November 3, 2020
Beverly M. “Bev” Cullers of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on October 7, 1950, in Walla Walla, Washington, to William and Phyllis Coble Henderson. She died on November 3, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 70 years.
Bev was raised and attended schools in Milton-Freewater and Cove, Oregon, where she graduated in the class of 1968. She then attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon, where she earned her associate's degree.
After college Bev married John Estes. They started their family in Milton-Freewater, moved to the Portland area and eventually settled in Hermiston to raise their two sons, Thad and Justin. They later divorced.
She was united in marriage to Fred Cullers on May 22, 1997, in Reno, Nevada.
Bev worked for Safeway in the office and as a checker. She later worked in administration for EOCI in Pendleton and then at TRCI in Umatilla before retiring in 2011.
Bev enjoyed family gatherings and supporting her grandchildren in their activities and sports. Her family meant everything to her, including her pets. She enjoyed being on numerous softball, volleyball, and bowling leagues. Bev loved her time on the river, fishing and boating, as well as gardening, horses and rodeo. She had a truly adventurous side and we will all hold her spirit close to our hearts.
Bev volunteered for Vange John Memorial Hospice for many years. She was an active member of the Country Church in Hermiston and was strong in her faith and love of God.
She is survived by her husband Fred Cullers, Hermiston, Oregon; children Thad Estes, Justin (Jenny) Estes, Shelly Kinnick and Sherri Garcia, all of Hermiston, Oregon, and Chelsea (Mike) Swift, Glendale, Arizona; nine grandchildren: Jayden, Zane, Coy, Cidney, Cameron, Zack, Madison, Zoe and Willa; and two great-grandchildren, Clarabelle and Lane.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters: Janet, Debbie and Peggy.
A Celebration of Life, planned for Spring 2021 on the banks of the Columbia River, will be announced later.
Those who wish may make contributions in Bev’s memory to St. Jude Hospital for Children at stjude.org.
Please share memories of Bev with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
