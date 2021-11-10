Beverly M. Wright, 90, longtime Heppner resident, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Pendleton. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ethel Marie Simacek, Ethel married William Maness and they lived in St. Paul, Minnesota until Beverly was ten years old, they then moved to Oregon, living in Portland, Hardman, Lena, and Rhea Creek. She attended school in Hardman and Heppner. After high school, she moved to Pendleton to live with her mother and stepdad, Jack Perkins.
Beverly worked for a time at the telephone company before cleaning houses to make a living. She met and married the love of her life, Albert Wright from Rhea Creek when he was home after his discharge from the Navy. The couple was married in Portland, Sept. 19, 1953.
They started their married life in Hardman, but also lived on Rhea Creek, Lebanon, Oregon, and Sweet Home, Oregon before the ranch on Rhea Creek needed them back. The lived at the ranch until their three children graduated from high school. Beverly lived at their home in Heppner until 2019 when she moved to Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living in Heppner and then on to Sun Terrace in Pendleton in 2020, she lived at McKay Creek Estate in Pendleton until her death.
Survivors include, son, Larry Welte and his wife Stephanie; son, Dean Wright; daughter, Dianna Hoeft and her husband Gerald; grandchildren, Becca Jazmine, Angie Wright, AJ Wright, Jeremy Wright, Stephanie Moody, Bryan Wright, Grant Wright, Derek Hoeft, Amy Osmin; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wright; and a son, David Wright.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Creek Terrace, 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, Heppner, OR 97836 or to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.