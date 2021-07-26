Hermiston
Nov. 15, 1956 — July 22, 2021
Billie Lee Monahan of Hermiston was born Nov. 15, 1956, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of William and Elizabeth O’Dell. She passed away in Portland, Oregon, on July 22, 2021, at the age of 64.
Billie grew up and attended her schooling in Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington. After high school, she married Bill Monahan on Nov. 21, 1975, in Pilot Rock, Oregon. From this union four children were born: Dan, John, Becky and Cami. The couple divorced several years later.
Billie resided in Umatilla, Heppner and Hermiston during her adult life. She worked as a manager for Rite Aid in Hermiston for many years. She also worked in the maintenance department of Good Shepherd Hospital for 12 years. She retired in 2020.
Billie was passionate about baseball on a local level as well as being a Dodgers and Braves fan. She also enjoyed dancing, camping, sewing and playing pinochle with her sisters and her friends. She took great pride in manicuring her lawn and caring for her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lee, Michael and Keith; and a sister, Maria.
She is survived by her children Dan (Yvette) Monahan, John (Dallas) Monahan, Becky (Toeknee Jungst) Monahan and Cami (Mike Kau) Monahan; 11 grandchildren, Trevor, Chris, Austin, Cori, Taytum, Hayden, Ashley, Lexi, Zach, Maci and Annika; two sisters, Lorraine Walden and Karen Harrell; and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Family suggest memorial donations in Billie’s memory be made to Hermiston Little League Baseball.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
