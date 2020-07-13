Pendleton
Jan. 1, 1946 — July 10, 2020
Billy C. Spurlin, 74, of Pendleton, passed Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home. Mr. Spurlin was born on January 1, 1946, in Des Arc, Arkansas.
He was retired and worked at Wildhorse for many years. Bill served his country overseas with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967 he was a decorated soldier, receiving seven medals and a Purple Heart.
He loved his dog “Tenny,” music, fishing, woodworking, and of course, for all that knew him, George’s pancakes at Roosters were his favorite. He would say they are the best in town.
Mr. Spurlin is survived by Denise Malin and Tina Grosinsky, both of Oregon, and Michelle Clark of Michigan; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and wonderful and loving friends Jeff and Eileen Waggoner.
A viewing will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Skyview Memorial Park on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
