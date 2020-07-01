Ione
October 8, 1928 — July 1, 2020
Billy Joe Rietmann (91), of Ione, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020. Bill was surrounded by loving family in the days leading up to his passing.
Bill was born October 8, 1928, at the family farm. He attended school in Ione and following graduation in 1947 he worked on his father’s farm until May 1953, when he entered the military. After 21 months in the Army he returned to the farm in 1955. On September 18, 1955, Bill married Marilyn Ann Hurst.
Bill was known as Papa Bill to his children, grandchildren and the community. Papa Bill loved attending his children's and grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed family time at Hat Rock on the Columbia River and was always up for a boat ride. He enjoyed family road trips, and his daily ritual was to go out for drives to see the wheat fields. He was always available to drive kids anywhere or pick up parts; “Papa’s Taxi Service” was always open.
Bill was a member of the Oregon Wheat League, Ione Community Church, American Legion Post #95, Heppner Elks Lodge, he was an Ione City Council member, and served as mayor of the city of Ione. He was an original director of Ione Rural Fire Department and retired from his position at the age of 80. He also served on the South Morrow County Scholarship Committee.
Bill was honored with the Town and Country Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. He was also honored as grand marshal of the Ione Fourth of July Celebration.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Vera Rietmann, his wife Marilyn, his brother Robert Rietmann, and sister Ruby Ann Rietmann Rhode. He is survived by sons Mark Rietmann (Tami), Brian Rietmann (Sharon), and Gregg Rietmann (Shelly); grandchildren Shelley McCabe (Adam), Shanna Sallee (Michael), Andrew Rietmann (Erin), Alyssa Brown (Tyler), Alan Rietmann (Nikoa), Alex Rietmann, Anthony Rietmann, Tanner Rietmann, Evan Rietmann and Ola Rietmann; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Ione High View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ione Community Church Capital Campaign Fund, P.O. Box 346, Ione, OR 97843.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.