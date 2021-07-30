Baker City
Jan. 15, 1938 — July 18, 2021
Bonnie A. (Hoskins) Ferguson of Baker City, Oregon, (formerly of Umatilla County, Oregon) passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence in Baker City, Oregon, at the age of 83.
Bonnie was born on Jan. 15, 1938, to Ernest and Juanita (Hayes) Hoskins in Umapine, Oregon. She then married the love of her life, Lee A. Ferguson, on Aug. 2, 1954.
Bonnie spent most of her life raising four beautiful daughters. She and Lee owned and operated an antique store in Hermiston, Oregon, from 1982-1992 known as Tee Pee Antiques. In 1992, Lee and Bonnie decided to retire and move to Stanfield, Oregon, where they enjoyed gardening, visiting Vegas and the mountains, hunting and fishing. After this adventure, Lee and Bonnie packed up and moved to North Powder, Oregon, in 1992.
When Bonnie was diagnosed with dementia in 2007, she was cared for by her loving husband, Lee, until he passed away in 2011. After Lee’s passing, Bonnie joined her daughter, RoxAnne, in Baker City, Oregon, until her passing Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Bonnie was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing, canning, fishing, hunting, gardening, and just spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, and her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Lee A. Ferguson.
Bonnie is survived by her four daughters, Peggy of Crescent City, Sharla of Mt. Vernon, RoxAnne of Baker City, and Misty of Alaska; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At this time there will be a private family-only ceremony at the request of Mrs. Bonnie Ferguson. The family will have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, Baker City. Leave condolences for the family at www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.