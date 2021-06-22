Hermiston
September 30, 1930 — June 12, 2021
Bonnie Jean Engle of Hermiston (formerly of Marsing, Idaho) passed away at her home on June 12, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born September 30, 1930, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Stella (Odle) Turner, one of 13 children.
Mom attended school in a one-room school house 3 miles from the family’s home in Missouri. In 1942, when she was 12 years old, the family moved to Idaho traveling in a 1933 Chevrolet (eight family members in the car).
Bonnie married Leonard Engle in Idaho. They moved to California while her husband served in the military. The couple also lived in Portland, Oregon, for several years before moving to the Homedale and Marsing area of Idaho. From this union four children were born. The couple divorced many years later.
She loved to cook, and worked as a cook in restaurants for much of her career.
She moved from Idaho to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1999 where she has lived at Desert Sage Manor (retirement complex) for the past 22 years. While living at Desert Sage Manor, Mom continued her love of cooking by preparing meals for many of the residents.
Mom loved making quilts for family and for the Hermiston Police Department's Christmas Express, donating hundreds of quilts for several years. Mom was recognized by the Hermiston Police Department in 2011 for her continued service to the Christmas Express Program.
She also enjoyed doing embroidery work, reading, and was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves baseball teams and the Seattle Seahawks football team.
She is survived by a daughter, Roxann (Rob) Malmberg of Hermiston, Oregon; sons Jim Engle of Homedale, Idaho, and Randy (Sharon) Engle of Marsing, Idaho; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers Duane (Mary) Turner of California, Maurice (Sally) Turner of Homedale, Idaho, and Don (Mary) Turner of Caldwell, Idaho; sister Donna Seuell of Nyssa, Oregon; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ricc; her parents; four sisters; four brothers; and two great-grandsons.
Services will be held at a later time in Marsing, Idaho.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
