Hermiston
Sept. 20, 1941 — July 25, 2021
Bonnie Louise Tennant of Hermiston was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana, the daughter of George and Betty (Nansel) Tennant. A beautiful soul left us on July 25, 2021, in Hermiston. Bonnie was 79 years of age.
Bonnie was loved by many and had a wonderful heart, made many laugh and was always there for whoever needed it. She loved to go to the beach and enjoyed just watching and listening to the sound of the ocean. Everyone who knew her knows that she never missed watching her beloved Seahawks team.
She was preceded in death by her parents Betty and George and brother Daniel.
Bonnie is survived by her four children and their spouses: Richard and Carol Baher, Gordon and Janelle Baher, Susan Midland, Nikki and Scott Thompson; her siblings James (Jim) Tennant of Hermiston, Virginia Bridges of Oklahoma and GeorgeAnne Dyer of Hermiston; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is holding a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Vange John Memorial Hospice or remember her however brings you peace.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
