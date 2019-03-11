Pendleton
December 3, 1947 — March 8, 2019
Bonnie Rae Graber, 71, passed away in her home on March 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Middleton, and her father, Harry Wilson.
She was born in Helena, Montana, on December 3, 1947. She was the second oldest sibling with an older sister (Linda Matney, deceased) and a younger brother (Richard Middleton) and sister (Debbie Middleton). She played an active role in helping to raise her younger siblings. She lived all over the country before starting a family in Pennsylvania.
Bonnie has three living children, Audrey, Danny and Michael, and one child who preceded her in death, Scott. Bonnie was the greatest mother. She made tremendous sacrifices to ensure her children had every advantage, sometimes working two and three jobs.
Bonnie worked a great many jobs in Pendleton, mostly in the service sector. She enjoyed tending bar at local "hot spots" and met a great number of people whom she called friend. Despite working long hours, she made nearly every game, usually with a handful of green M&Ms to pass out to the team encouraging home runs!
Bonnie loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She has eight grandchildren, Andrea, Russell, Kori, Kendrick, Aliah, Kaci, Kelsey and Kenzie. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. Baking Christmas cookies with them brought such joy, especially the really ugly ones with too many sprinkles. She also loved to read, create crafts and had a passion for ceramics. And finally, we must mention Bonnie's loyal companion Buddy. This dog was spoiled beyond belief.
No public service will be held. Bonnie's family will hold a private ceremony at one of her favorite places.
Friends are invited to leave a memory message on the Burns Mortuary guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
