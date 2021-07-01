Umatilla
Feb. 22, 1936 — June 29, 2021
Boyd D. Sharp of Umatilla was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Grand Coulee, Washington, the son of Edward and Hallie (Bower) Sharp. He passed away in Hermiston, Oregon, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 85.
Boyd travelled extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest throughout his childhood, attending schools in Eastern Washington, Eastern Oregon and Idaho. He married Anne Corrine Turcotte in Spokane, Washington, on June 24, 1956. The couple lived in Spokane, Baker City, Pendleton and Klamath Falls before moving to Umatilla in 2000.
Boyd served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years. He worked as a pastor for the Church of God in Baker City and Spokane. He then attended Whitworth University in Spokane where he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He continued his education at Oregon State University, where he completed his master’s degree.
Boyd worked throughout his career as a drug and alcohol counselor. He started the Baker County Council Alcohol and Drug Program. He later ran a similar program in Pendleton. He worked as a drug and alcohol counselor in correctional facilities in Baker, Umatilla and Klamath counties. He also authored a book, “Changing Criminal Thinking.” He taught college courses on changing criminal thinking for a short time in Klamath Falls.
In 2000, Boyd retired from counseling and moved to Umatilla, Oregon, where he kept busy serving the community. In Umatilla, he was involved with Landing Days, volunteered at the library, served on the city council, volunteered for reading programs at Umatilla schools and was active with the museum. He also enjoyed going to Club 24 in Hermiston where he exercised 4 to 5 days a week. He trained so he could walk the Camino de Santiago trail in Europe, which he did three times.
Boyd enjoyed elk hunting in the Granite area and loved spending time in the mountains. He went on several salmon fishing excursions in Canada and he would often take family members on fishing trips.
Boyd was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Anne, on Feb. 2, 2018; his parents; and three brothers, Terry, Carroll and Ed.
He is survived by his sons Rocky Sharp and Mike (Jo) Sharp; daughters Deb (Joel) Underwood, Sue Sharp and Barbara (Mark) Lizotte; 13 grandchildren, Cindy, Shane, Rachel, Aaron, Anna, Andrea, Joe, Stephanie, Leah, TJ, Chantal, Josh and Bella; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, 685 W. Hermiston Ave.
Family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
