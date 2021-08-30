Hermiston
July 22, 1955 — Aug. 22, 2021
Bradley Thomas “Griz” Cimmiyotti of Hermiston, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, at Providence in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 66.
He was born July 22, 1955, in The Dalles, Oregon, to John M. Cimmiyotti and Maxine (Norris) Cimmiyotti. He was one of eight children. He was raised in Arlington until his family moved to Huntington, Oregon, where he graduated from high school.
After graduation his family moved to Umatilla, Oregon, where he became an employee of Marlette Homes. Shortly after that he met Bonnie Jean (Rash), his wife of 45 years. They have three kids, Jeremy, Sarah and Jacob.
In Huntington, Bradley and his team took the Oregon State eight-man football championship. The tradition continued with both his son Jeremy and grandsons Tre and Kason, playing on winning Oregon state championship teams in Heppner.
He continued his employment at Marlette for 32 years and then went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. Although he was new to the railroad his supervisors recognized his work ethic and he was made foreman in the Hinkle yard. After 15 years at the railroad he retired in 2020.
Bradley enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially an annual hunting trip with his sons, brothers, nephews and grandsons. Another big event was an annual trip to the Catfish Derby in Huntington. When Bradley retired he and Bonnie settled at Hat Rock where they began kayaking, fishing and hiking together. He always had entertaining stories to tell about all of these adventures.
He and Bonnie were blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who provided them with endless fun. He enjoyed attending any activity where his granddaughters and grandsons were involved. Bradley said, “They all loved me and I love all of them.” Bradley enjoyed fishing with his grandkids and collected fishing poles at auctions to give both his grandchildren and any other kid that might need one. He took pleasure in everyday things and enjoyed the life he had been given.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maxine Cimmiyotti, and his oldest brother, Chuck.
Bradley is survived by wife Bonnie Jean; son Jeremy (Tylynn); daughter Sarah Cimmiyotti; son Jacob (Cyndie); 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters Judy Robinson and husband Roger, and Marcia Anderson and husband Larry; brothers Scott and wife Renae, Philip and wife Debbie, Blake, and Pat and wife Rebecca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held following state guidelines on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Bradley with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary in Hermiston is in charge of the arrangements.
