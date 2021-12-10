Brenda Lee Lamoureux passed away in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, after a brief struggle with colon cancer.
Brenda was the third of six children, the daughter of farmers in Blackfoot, Idaho, Moses Lake, Washington, and Imnaha, Oregon. Upon graduation from Joseph High School in 1968, she proudly served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Vietnam War.
Brenda attended Eastern Oregon State College before having her two children, Eric and Julia. As a single mother, she later went back to Eastern Oregon University to finish her degree in business and office administration.
Before retiring in Athena, Brenda lived for many years in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, working in office administration and accounting, enjoying time with her Red Hat friends, watching opera, and seeking out the best Rueben sandwiches one could find.
Brenda was an active member of the community of Athena, Oregon. She enjoyed working with children during craft time at the Athena Public Library, teaching them the finer skills of embroidery, was a member of the local book club, and spent lots of quality time with her family, as well as taking frequent walks in her neighborhood.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Melvyn Lamoureux; brother, Rick Rowbury; and her parents, Dayton and Mary Rowbury. Brenda is survived by her son, Eric Lamoureux and family; daughter, Julia Stubblefield and family; sisters, Carol, Norma, Ruth and Lolly. Brenda was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of whom were the joy of her life.
Donations in Brenda’s name may be made to the Athena Public Library.
A private service for family will be held in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 20, 2021.
