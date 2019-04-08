Hermiston
March 7, 1975 — March 28, 2019
Brent David Dickinson died at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, on March 28, 2019, at the age of 44 years.
Brent was born on March 7, 1975, in Grandview, Washington, the only child of Cecelia and Bruce Dickinson. When Brent was 18 months old, his father (Bruce) died so he and his mother (Cecelia) moved to Hermiston, Oregon. When he was six, his mother (Cecelia) married Richard (Rick) Drake. They lived in Hermiston, Oregon, where Brent graduated in the class of 1993 from Hermiston High School.
Brent started school at Interfaith Christian School, a school and church his grandad, Bob Lovett, started and pastored (now Hermiston Christian School), and where his mom and dad both worked. When he was in junior high, the family moved to Vallejo, California, for his dad to work as a carpenter. They moved back to Hermiston when he was a freshman and he enrolled in Hermiston High School.
At the beginning of his senior year, his dad got a wild idea to move to Alaska. Excited, they all began to pack. When the two vehicles were packed, loaded and ready to head out, his dad pointed to the car and said, “You’re driving” (quite a drive for a 17-year-old). Seven days and 2,500 miles later, through snowstorms, gravel roads, miles of construction zones, border crossings and long days of driving, they arrived in a small crossroads community on the Alaska Pipeline, Gakona, Alaska. The welcoming committee for their arrival consisted of Mt. Spur blowing its top and spewing volcanic ash everywhere, 13 inches of heavy wet snow and 10 degrees below zero, all within 48 hours. What an arrival!
Brent eventually moved back to the Hermiston area and graduated from Hermiston High School in 1993. He married Kristen Hollovett and they had a son Bryce. The couple eventually divorced.
Brent was an avid reader, coming home to his mother one day after school with a book in his hand and saying, “Mom, don’t you just love words?” He loved to skateboard (had to quit because of injuries and age), was an avid guitar player, and loved baseball and MMA, following many of the athletes’ careers closely. A favorite memory of his was attending the Mariners game (with the family) in the Kingdome when Ken Griffey Jr. (rookie year) made his famous catch, leaving his “Spiderman” imprint on the wall. He was always a friend to the down and out, and those who needed help.
Brent is survived by his parents, Rick and Cecelia Drake (Heppner, Ore.); sister Janet (Ontario, Ore.); foster brother Jeremiah Garcia (Hermiston, Ore.); longtime companion Alyshia Bowe (Hermiston, Ore.); son Bryce Dickinson (Pendleton, Ore.); and 4-month-old grandson Blake, as well as a whole host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brent was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Agnes Lovett and Pearl and Dale Dickinson, son Brok Palmer, cousin Mac Lovett, aunt Connie Lovett, and his birth father, Bruce Dickinson.
Brent had a “storied” life filled with many hills and valleys. He struggled with things many of us struggle with, gaining victory over some of those things, not so much others; he could have insight into people and situations many of us envied. He will be greatly missed as 44 is much too young to be gone. God bless you Brent, and we will see you in glory! Love, your family and friends.
Donations to help cover funeral expense may be sent directly to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
A celebration of life service and burial will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Brent with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.