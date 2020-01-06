Hermiston
November 20, 2003 — January 1, 2020
Brett Lane Jewett of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on November 20, 2003, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Brian Jewett and Shannon Focher Jewett. He died on January 1, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident on the Buttercreek Highway outside of Echo, Oregon, at the age of 16 years.
Brett was raised in Umatilla, Oregon, until 2007 when his family moved to Heppner, Oregon, where Brett attended grade school and loved playing in the outdoors. They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 2012 where Brett attended school. He was currently a sophomore.
He enjoyed trips to the ocean and traveling to see family in Montana. Brett always greeted everyone with a smile and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed participating in the theater, listening to vinyl records, music by Lana Del Rey, kayaking, swimming, playing video games, volunteering in the community, hanging out with his sister and cousins and loved pets, especially Rocky, their shorthaired pointer.
Brett had that one-in-a-million personality that made him so impossible to ignore. He was a strong, but sensitive young man that held his convictions and morals, above all else, with a passionate resolve unmatched by anyone.
He is survived by his father, Brian Jewett and wife Rosanne, Ione, Ore.; mother Shannon Jewett, Hermiston, Ore.; sister Madison Jewett, Hermiston, Ore.; stepbrother Cameron Jewett, Ione, Ore.; stepsister Gracie Jewett, Ione, Ore.; grandparents Rick Jewett and wife Jeanne, Hermiston, Ore., Lyn Rose and husband Blane, Superior, Mont., and Carol Focher, Helena, Mont.; stepgrandmother Robin Krebs and husband Henry, Ione, Ore.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Norman Focher, and great-grandparents Merle and Shirley Jewett, and Betty Lankford.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Brett’s memory to the Echo Fire Dept. (Attn: Chief Delbert Gehrke) P.O. Box 59, Echo, OR 97826.
Please share memories of Brett with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
