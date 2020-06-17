Hermiston
June 6, 1993 — June 14, 2020
Brian Hollis Moore of Hermiston was born June 6, 1993, in Hermiston to Brandi Nagode and Timothy Moore. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 27 years old. He was a loving husband, and father to three beautiful daughters.
He lived in Hermiston throughout his childhood where he attended school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 2011.
Brian was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a gun and knife enthusiast. He learned his love of hunting and fishing from his grandfather John Nagode. His love of guns became something he and his brother Johnathon would share. His other love was his two dogs, Howard and Coco.
Brian married Saige McCloud-Shover on October 25, 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Saige; three daughters, Sawyer, Evelynn and Layla; mother Brandi (Patrick) Perrin; father Timothy (Elsie Samakai) Moore; grandparents John and Susan Nagode, Phyllis Moore and Helen Perrin; brothers Johnathon Moore, Koa Samakai-Moore, Ryan Stewart, Austin Perrin and Taylor Perrin; sisters Nahla Samakai-Moore, Savannah Samakai-Moore and Caitlin Hartley; and many extended family members.
A private family Celebration of Life was held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
