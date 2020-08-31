Pendleton
September 1, 1935 — August 28, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Bruce Lemberger announces his passing of kidney failure on August 28, 2020, at age 84. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born September 1, 1935, in Reno, Nevada, to John and Florence Lemberger. He lived in Herlong, California, during the war. His father was a carpenter. They moved to Dayville, Oregon, in 1945. He graduated in a class of five in 1953.
He served in the Army, stationed in Stuttgard, Germany. When he returned, he married Evelyn Young on December 9, 1960, in Dayville. They would have celebrated 60 years this December. He went to work for the Oregon State Game Commission (now ODFW) in April 1961. They welcomed a daughter Julie Ann in November 1961 and a son Michael John in April 1963.
He was transferred to Pendleton in 1969 and retired from ODFW after 30 years. He was partners with Norman Been in B & L Wall Tents and Frames, making internal frames, beds and stoves for 15 years. He liked to garden and raised one every year. He and his wife Evelyn filled the freezer with vegetables.
He loved to hunt and fish and spent many successful years hunting deer and elk, a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He bagged a bull at age 82 with his hunting buddy of 60 years, Bill Olson.
He was predeceased by his father, mother, three brothers, one sister, a nephew and a niece. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his daughter, Julie Malcom (Jim), and his son, Mike Lemberger “Slim,” both of Pendleton; eight grandchildren, Mike (Brooke), Isaac, Alexis, John, Jake, Kasidee, Jaiden and Brogan; three great-grandchildren, Finley, Weston and Janice; and sister Ruth Fairbanks of Chico, California. Bruce will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
He lived the life he wanted to live and left a legacy his family will never forget.
Memorial donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the Oregon Hunters Association in his name in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
He did not want a service but there will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 at his home, 4526 S.W. Perkins Ave., Pendleton.
