Seneca, South Carolina
November 28, 2020
Bruce Alan Norton, 93, husband of Marilyn C. Norton, of Seneca, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home in Seneca.
Originally a native of Hermiston, Oregon, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Whitman College and his master’s dDegree from the University of Denver.
Bruce, and his wife Marilyn, moved to Seneca in 1958.
Bruce worked as the general manager of Jantzen Southern’s Seneca plant until his retirement in 1985.
He served as president of the Seneca Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Seneca Rotary Club. He was one of the founding members of the Seneca Community Club, which was the forerunner to the United Way of Oconee County. From 1975 until 2000, Bruce was a board member of the Area Commission for Tri County Technical College. He served as the commission’s chairman, vice chairman and secretary/treasurer, and helped lead the college through one of its largest expansion programs as chair of the Masterplan and Building Committee.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his three children, Kelly Holleman (Louis), Bradley Norton (Lori), and Blake Norton (Jean), and his grandchildren Emily H. Cutler (Kyle), Samuel Holleman, Brett Norton, Rachel Norton and Sydney Norton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Seneca Presbyterian Church in Seneca, South Carolina, on December 10, 2020, preceded by a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safe Harbor, P.O. Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602; Ripple of One, 115 S. First St., Seneca, SC 29678; or the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
