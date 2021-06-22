Pendleton
March 9, 1928 — June 12, 2021
Known by many as Gilbert or Gib, he lived most of his life in the Pendleton area. He went to school in Echo and Pendleton, graduating early to join the Navy in 1945 with two of his friends.
After the war he returned home and attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. He met and married his wife, Mary E. McGirl, and went on to raise five children.
He was an active person in his community, and worked for the Pendleton Police Department for 25 years.
He loved to hunt, fish and travel, and was very involved with the Pendleton Lions Club, VFW, Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Antelope. When he retired from the police department he went back to farming on the family farm on Stage Gulch.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, WJ Bryan Branstetter and Daphna Milliorn Branstetter; a brother, Thomas (Tom) Branstetter; his wife Mary E.; and one son, James Michael.
He is survived by four children, Robert, Marla, Nora and Bryan Charles. He has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Olney Cemetery by Burns Mortuary at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
If anyone chooses to make a donation or a contribution in Gib’s name in lieu of flowers, he was a big supporter of the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation!
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.