Milton-Freewater
February 17, 1933 — October 24, 2020
Bud Bier, 87, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, died Oct. 24, 2020.
Bud was born at home, Feb. 17, 1933, to John and Anna Bier in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He attended Eastside School and graduated from McLaughlin Union High School in 1952.
He was drafted into the service and stationed in Berlin, Germany, with the Army in the last months of the Korean War. He returned to Milton-Freewater, where he worked at the Umatilla Canning Company and Hi-West Seed before being hired by Mel Lyons, who owned a custom harvesting business. Bud was later hired by Lamb Weston (then Jones Normel Foods), which became Smith Frozen Foods where he managed the field department. For most of the year he traveled throughout the region meeting hundreds of farmers who grew crops for the company, coordinating planting and harvest times in support of the processing plant in Weston. He always felt fortunate to work at something he enjoyed and had great respect for the growers he met, many of whom became friends.
He married Patricia George in 1964 and they raised four kids, Scott, Kerin, Tiffany and Trent, on Eastside road in Milton-Freewater. Vacations were rare due to the demands of a full-time job and farming and cattle. When they did manage a getaway, the family traveled to the Oregon coast, one of Bud’s favorite places to visit.
Bud loved farming and cattle. As part of the GBR corporation, he purchased an interest in one of the first full French Charolais bulls imported through Canada in 1966, a time when the breed was in great demand. He and his partners later sold offspring from the French Apollon bull at the American Royal Show in Kansas City, Missouri. He was an active promoter of the breed at regional shows, including the Pacific International Livestock Expo and The Western Charolais Classic in Caldwell, Idaho. He served as director of the Western Charolais Association for several years and was president of the Oregon Charolais Association. In the 1980s, he hosted a group from South Korea, driving them through the pasture in the back of his pickup and eventually selling several head that were exported to that country.
Locally, Bud served as chairman of the Jr. Show board for many years and donated time in support of various improvement projects at the fairgrounds. He brought in donation money to support the youth market sale and took his customary place next to the auctioneer on sale day every year.
His kids were the most important thing in Bud’s life. In the summer, Bud used two-by-fours as supports when stacking hay in the barn to build a fort, complete with tunnel access for the kids to play in. Working cattle in the fall always included a fire to warm up by, and remains a tradition. In winter he took them sledding. In the spring, they might ride seed drills or move equipment. He never wavered in his complete confidence of their abilities and encouraged independence.
Bud credited much of his success to 4-H, FFA and his advisor, Wally Wedin. Those organizations became a huge part of his children’s and grandchildren’s upbringing and he was proud to watch them learn by doing, acquiring the skills and principles that had been instilled in him in his own youth. Bud attended many sports events his kids participated in, from softball, football and soccer to volleyball and track. Win or lose, he only asked that they do their best.
He demanded sportsmanship: Be a good loser, be a gracious winner.
Few things were more important to Bud than his word. He impressed this upon his children but it was always evident in how he lived his life.
He married Anna Clough in 1988 and two daughters, Stephanie and Tiffany, joined the family. The girls also participated in 4-H and showing horses.
A lifelong fan of football, Bud enjoyed Sunday game days and, especially, the Oregon Ducks. He was fortunate to travel to San Francisco to watch the 49ers play a few times but he was just as enthusiastic watching area high school games.
While he never fully retired, Bud did slow down enough to do some traveling with Patty Hamada, his companion of 26 years. Together, they visited historical monuments and sites in Georgia and Florida, the Dakotas and the American Southwest. They made several trips to the Oregon coast as well as California to visit friends and family. On another road trip, they traced the route of his ancestors through Canada. They also had a fondness for the theatre and attended shows in San Francisco and Portland, including “The Lion King,” “Phantom of the Opera” and others. When they weren’t traveling, Bud and Patty enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s local sports events and many Hamada family gatherings.
Bud is survived by his four children, Scott (Jeri), Kerin, Tiffany and Trent; five grandchildren, Dillon, Kandace (Casey), Meela, Harley and Quentin; three great-grandchildren, Stetson, Elyse and Cooper; and two stepchildren, Stephanie and Tiffany.
The family would like to thank the staff and management at Brookdale Torbett in Richland, as well as the nurses and doctor at Chaplaincy Hospice in Kennewick, for their compassion, comfort and care in Bud’s final days.
A private service for the family will be held at Milton-Freewater cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Freewater Jr. Show in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
