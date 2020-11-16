Pendleton
May 16, 1932 — November 12, 2020
Byron Glenn Wendler, 88, died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. A public viewing will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel on Friday, November 20, from noon until 4:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21. A community celebration of life is planned for May 15, 2021. Information will follow.
Mr. Wendler was born in Walla Walla, Washington. He grew up in Weston and Athena, Oregon. In high school his family moved to Milton-Freewater, where he excelled in high school football. He played on the Shriners All-Star Team in 1950.
In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Cleoma Hill. They resided in Pilot Rock and raised their family of four children. Mr. Wendler worked at the U.S. Gypsum plant for 35 years. After his children were grown, in addition to working at the plant, he purchased and farmed his 272-acre wheat farm outside Pilot Rock. In 1993, the Wendlers moved to Pendleton and he obtained his real estate license and enjoyed selling real estate for a few years.
Once he permanently retired, he used his free time fishing, hunting and fly tying. He enjoyed spending time with and attending events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wendler is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Cleoma of Pendleton; his three children Sheldon Wendler of Hermiston, Shannon Hess of Pendleton and Shari Shermer of Meridian, Idaho; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and his sister LaVerna Miller of Anchorage, Alaska. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rondi Wendler, his brother Herman Wendler, and his parents Aldric and Zada Wendler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Umatilla County Historical Society.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.