C. Jean Bennett, 91, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Attire is boots and jeans, as that was what Jean was most comfortable wearing.
Jean was born April 2, 1930, and raised on the family farm on Hinton Creek, east of Heppner, the daughter of John and Lulu Bickell Hanna. She lived there until shortly before her passing with her husband of 71 years, Donald Bennett.
Jean graduated from Heppner High School in 1949. She was chosen as a princess for the 1946 Morrow County Fair and Rodeo court along with her lifelong friends Gwen Healy and Darlene Hoskins.
Jean worked at several places in Heppner including Ma Bell as a telephone operator. Then at JCPenney and Gardner’s Men’s Store. She was an active member of the Morrow County Livestock Growers and spent several years as a 4-H leader. Jean drove school buses for many years for the Morrow County School District. She also served on the Morrow County School Board for eight years, a position she took great pride in. Later she found her true calling as the Morrow County brand inspector which she did for 27 years.
Jean loved her family and living on the family farm where they raised sheep and cattle and grew hay and grain. She enjoyed the outdoors and going to the mountains.
Jean is survived by her husband, Don Bennett; daughters, Deborah Sumner (Paul), Judy Barber (Don), Sandy Matthews (Skip); six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Genevieve Corbin, Mildred Conner, Bill Hanna and John Hanna.
Donations in Jean’s name can be made to Heppner Booster Club, P.O. Box 917, Heppner, OR 97836 or to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You can sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
