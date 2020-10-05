Pendleton
January 12, 1979 — September 29, 2020
Callie was born on January 12, 1979, in Pendleton, Oregon. Callie passed away on September 29, 2020, at her home.
Callie spent her life in Pendleton, graduating from Pendleton High in 1997.
She loved to crochet, play on her tablet, do crosswords, Sudoko, reading, spelling, bowling, and watch a little TV with family and friends. She also was a volunteer at the Pendleton Library for over 10 years and enjoyed walking in the park every morning.
Callie’s best friend for 17 years was her dog Arnie, but she lost him a few years ago. She enjoyed the dogs she met in the park and always carried a doggy treat with her. Her face just lit up when the dogs would come running to her for their treat. They helped make up for her loss of Arnie. Our thanks go to those folks who allowed their dogs to have the treats.
To some, Callie was a disabled girl but she was one of the strongest persons we have ever known. She ran in a 50-yard dash in the Special Olympics with braces on her legs and, even though she was left far behind, she finished the race with a smile and won a trophy for most inspirational athlete, which she was really proud of.
Although she had many surgeries for different things, she never complained about what she had to go through. Callie was an inspiration to all who knew her. There must be a lesson in there for the rest of us. She just couldn’t beat the cancer that took over her body.
Callie was preceded in death by her grandfather Art Robinson, grandfather Bob Mikesell and grandmother Donna Pattison.
Callie attended church at the Calvery Chapel in Pendleton for many years with her father and step-mother. Callie’s easy smile and delightful sense of humor were always on display. Her laughter was infectious and her smile reflected the inner beauty that was evident to all who knew her.
Callie is survived by her mother and stepdad Tom and Caren Reed; father and stepmother Robert (Chris) Mikesell; brother Dustin, who she adored and looked up to; nephews Shyler and Trevyn, who she thought were the greatest ever; niece Olivia; grandmother Evelyn Robinson; uncles Curt and Craig (Karla) Robinson; her aunt Linda Morgan; and close cousins Ryan (Tanya) and Shad Robinson, and Shelly (Jon) Peterson.
Also a great big thank you to Dr. Harrison — Hospice — and Richard and Angela for making her last days a little better.
There will be no funeral per Oregon guidelines and small gathering at a later date.
Please do not send flowers, but if you would like to donate to the Umatilla County Relay for Life that would be great! Send to: Relay for Life, 1410 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801 in care of Carol Preston (541-379-6294).
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.