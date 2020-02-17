Hermiston
October 28, 1935 — February 13, 2020
Carl Herbert Palmer, 84, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed February 13, 2020, peacefully with family by his side.
Carl H. Palmer was born October 28, 1935, in Oregon City, Oregon, the son of Cora Adele and John Lewis Palmer. Carl was the second youngest of 15 siblings. On October 14, 1955, he married Alice Arlene Akins at the Presbyterian Church in Springwater, Oregon.
Carl started C.H. Palmer Roofing, Siding and Insulation business in Redmond, Oregon, in 1964 and moved his business to Hermiston in 1969. He taught his children what hard work was all about. Many family members and kids’ friends worked with Carl. Carl had a reputation of quality workmanship and excellent customer service. He was known for his sense of humor and stickler for perfection. Carl sold his roofing business in the 1990s.
Carl remodeled the Kiddi-Korner with his wife Alice and together they ran the restaurant for many years. He liked serving patrons, visiting with them while Alice cooked. As many know the Kiddi-Korner was a place to visit and relax with a full belly.
Carl loved to hunt and fish. Hunting on the North Fork of the John Day River, many fishing trips in Eastern Oregon Lakes, rivers, and streams along with annual salmon trips, or smelt fishing were common with the family. Many of his kids’ friends were treated like family and would soon find themselves welcomed at campsites whether it was fishing, hunting or riding motorcycles in the mountains. As a parent he followed the Hermiston wrestling team during the 1970s, traveling with other parents, and again with grandchildren.
Carl Palmer is survived by his wife Alice Arlene Palmer; two brothers, Arthur Lee Palmer and Edward Eldon Palmer; son and daughter-in-law Don Lewis and Lori Ann Palmer; son Michael John Palmer; son Kenneth Roy Palmer; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Carl Palmer was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Ann Palmer Clinkenbeard; a grandson, Trampis Lee Palmer; a great-grandson, Brok David Palmer; his parents; and 12 siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Carl with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
