Buckley, Washington
February 3, 1954 — July 13, 2020
Rick passed in his sleep on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday July 24 at 2 p.m. at Weeks Funeral Home; due to COVID issues this will be a private gathering. A Celebration of Life open house will be held after the funeral at the Myers family home at 6 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life gathering held on August 1 at 2 p.m. at Maxwell Event Center Pavilion in Hermiston, Oregon. Visitation is available at Weeks Funeral Home on July 23 from 4-8 p.m.
Rick was a resident in the Hermiston, Oregon, area from 1954-1984. He spent several years in Alaska and settled in Buckley, Washington, in 1987. His youth was spent loving the outdoors, teasing his sisters, playing sports, shooting, working on cars and partying with family and friends. He married wife Tammy in 1982 and was the proud father of three sons, Nicholas (Sara), Adam (Jennifer) and Chase (Meghan), and three cherished grandchildren, Nyala, Harper and Bodhi (Nick and Sara).
Rick spent most of his life in the construction field driving trucks and operating heavy equipment. He was a diehard Seahawk, Mariner, Husky and Sounder fan. Rick’s passion was his boys, devotedly following them in their education and sports. His pride for them was unending.
Among his favorite things in life besides his family and being with his grandkids as an adult were family game nights, traveling, rock and roll music/concerts, the mountains and coast, sports, reading, cars, all holidays spent with family and friends, smooth whiskey, stout beer and great parties.
Rick is survived in death by wife Tammy of 38 years; children Nick (Sara), Adam (Jenny) and Chase (Meg); grandchildren Nyala, Harper and Bodhi (Nick and Sara); sisters Jan (Tom) Murray and Cindy (Scott) Teeples; uncle Bill (Sylvia) Myers and aunt Shirley Wagner; brothers- and sisters-in-law Mike and Rene Matson and Chadd Bishop (Linda); cousins Teresa Clark, Mitch Myers, Bob Wagner and Bob Ragsdale; nephews and nieces; and many, many friends.
Preceded in death are parents Dick and Donna Myers, grandparents Carl and Epha Myers and Leo Betnar and Helen Sawyer, aunts May Bauer and Donna (Roy) Ragsdale, uncle (Gerald) Wagner, cousins Terry Sawyer and Bob Wagner, and brothers-in-law Larry and Jeff Bishop.
Rick, your family is missing you but praying you are at peace with no pain and now watching over us all.
