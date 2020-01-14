Yuma, Arizona
October 4, 1928 — January 6, 2020
Carl Maidment, 91, was born in Lonerock, Ore., to Charles W. Maidment and Maurine Huddlestone Maidment. He passed away at his home in Yuma, Ariz., leaving a sister, Myrtle Potter of Condon, Ore., three daughters and one son, Christine Mattingly, Terrie Korner, Wendy Priestman and Roger Maidment, his wife, Shirley, and stepdaughters Kristi and Cindy Beaver. He has six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school in Condon, Ore., he enlisted into the Marines and served in the South Pacific.
He was a hunter, fisherman, builder, heavy equipment operator and part-time cattleman before working for Key Technology Equipment in Walla Walla, Wash. He and his wife retired in 1991 and started spending their winters in Arizona, and finally made Yuma, Ariz., their permanent home. He still returned most every summer to Oregon to attend his family reunions.
Carl loved fishing, golf, dancing, and traveling by RV, auto, cruising and flying his own plane.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.