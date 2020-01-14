Carl Maidment

Maidment

Yuma, Arizona

October 4, 1928 — January 6, 2020

Carl Maidment, 91, was born in Lonerock, Ore., to Charles W. Maidment and Maurine Huddlestone Maidment. He passed away at his home in Yuma, Ariz., leaving a sister, Myrtle Potter of Condon, Ore.,  three daughters and one son, Christine Mattingly, Terrie Korner, Wendy Priestman and Roger  Maidment, his wife, Shirley, and stepdaughters Kristi and Cindy Beaver. He has six  grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from high school in Condon, Ore., he enlisted into the Marines and served in the South Pacific.

He was a hunter, fisherman, builder, heavy equipment operator and part-time cattleman before working for Key Technology Equipment in Walla Walla, Wash. He and his wife  retired in 1991 and started spending their winters in Arizona, and finally made Yuma, Ariz., their  permanent home. He still returned most every summer to Oregon to attend his family  reunions.

Carl loved fishing, golf, dancing, and traveling by RV, auto, cruising and flying his own  plane.

At his request, there will be no funeral. A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of  flowers, memorials my be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

