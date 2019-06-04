Pendleton
August 17, 1938 — May 30, 2019
Carla Price Spratling, 80, peacefully passed away May 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pendleton, Oregon.
Carla was born on August 17, 1938, to John Lloyd Price and Lucy Larean Perkins in Soda Springs, Idaho. After a few years, the family moved to Centerville, Utah, where she spent most of her childhood years. One of her favorite childhood memories was taking the Bamberger Train to Salt Lake City to visit her Grandma and spend time shopping.
Later, the family moved to West Jordon, Utah, where she attended high school and took 4-H classes in cooking and dressmaking. She also attended business courses and was the first in her class to get a job working for Continental Bank in downtown Salt Lake City.
It was during high school that she met the love of her life, Calvin Spratling (her husband of 60 years), whom she married October 26, 1956, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They resided in West Jordan, eventually moving to the family ranch where they began the lifelong journey of farming and raising seven sons. In 1977, they moved their family and farming operation to Helix, Oregon, where they spent the next 40+ years dryland wheat farming.
Carla taught respect, the love of family, treasuring family traditions, finding joy in the simplicity of life and the value of friendship. She shared a powerful faith in Our Heavenly Father and love for her country with those close to her. Carla will always be remembered for the love and pride she has for her children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She gifted every grandchild with treasured memories of baking, storytelling, singing songs while playing the piano, laughing and having a genuine interest in their lives. She will also be remembered for her enjoyment of family history and sharing that legacy with her family.
Carla was an active dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she spent countless hours serving in the church in various callings.
She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Jay Spratling, eldest son Calvin "Jay" Spratling, Jr., grandson Robert Lynn Spratling, and great-grandsons Riley Elmore Spratling and Rance Gerald Spratling. She is survived by her siblings Sandy, Grant (Lynn), Lloyd (Donise), Ruth (Gary), John (Sheri), Larean (Tom) and Janet (Russell); daughter-in-law Julia and sons David (Colette), Troy (Shelly), Bruce (Natalie), Dennis (Shelli), Tim (Kathy) and Andy (Kari); 26 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heritage Station Museum, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801 or in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.