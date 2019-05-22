Echo
May 4, 1938 — May 16, 2019
Carlan Diana Haines was born on May 4, 1938, in Burns, Oregon, to parents Clarence and Rosethel Whitmarsh Mace. She died on May 16, 2019, at her home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 81 years.
Carlan was raised in Frenchglen and attended school in Burns, Oregon, where she graduated. She married John W. Haines on October 25, 1955, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Carlan worked for Spike Ranches, as well as Madison and Ramos ranches in Echo, Oregon, for over 50 years. She enjoyed horses, cows, animals and supporting her grandchildren in their many events and activities.
She is survived by her daughters Cindy Haines, Hermiston, Ore., Jonnie Moreno and husband Art, Echo, Ore., and Rose Wolf, Hermiston, Ore.; son Jim Haines, Stanfield, Ore.; brother Fred Mace, Winnemucca, Nev.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Haines; her parents; brother Gene Mace; and sisters Rusty Rogers and Creta Dawson.
A casual celebration of life gathering will begin at Westland Ditch Road in Echo, Oregon, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. and then will transition to a time of sharing and fellowship at Fort Henrietta Park, Echo, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Carlan’s memory to Alzheimer's Research.
Please share memories of Carlan with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
