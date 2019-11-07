Pendleton
February 13, 1939 — October 28, 2019
Carmen Christensen, 80, of Pendleton, passed away October 28, 2019, from advanced pulmonary hypertension. Memorial services will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Clemons of Pendleton Nazarene officiating.
Carmen was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Merna and James Smith on February 13, 1939, and moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she grew up and graduated from Stadium High School. She married Jerry Campbell in December 1960 and moved to Pendleton shortly thereafter.
She spent her early career working as an insurance adjuster and went on to become an insurance agent for Wheatland Insurance in Pendleton, from where she retired. In May 1972 she married Ben Christensen and they spent 31 happily married years together before Ben’s death in 2003.
Carmen loved to read and cook, and most of all spend time with her family. She couldn’t get enough time at the beach eating fresh Dungeness crab and oysters, or playing cards and games with the grandkids. She was an avid baseball fan and lover of piano recitals and art shows for the grandchildren. She and Ben were some of the founding volunteer staff for Mario’s Basque BBQ and she cherished her time with her “Old Broads Birthday Club” friends. She was a devoted wife and mother and a truly loyal friend.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, James and Merna Smith, and her husband, Ben Christensen.
Carmen is survived by her brother Brian Smith and his wife Carol of Cameron Park, Calif.; daughters Nicole Campbell of Portland, Ore., and Michelle Leonard and husband Kirk of La Grande, Ore.; grandchildren JayCe Leonard and Audrey Peters; and nephews Trevor and Ryan Smith of Santa Rosa and Cameron Park, Calif., respectively.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or at https://phassociation.org/donate/.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.