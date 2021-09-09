Carmen was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Merlin and Nellie Tarter. She was the third born of six children. As a child, she loved playing baseball and riding her Morgan horse. She was the enforcer of the family and wouldn’t let anyone touch her siblings.
Carmen worked hard all her life at various jobs. She worked at Lamb Weston, she was a motor rewinder, cashier, and met the love of her life while waitressing in Redmond.
She met Bob Harns mid-September of 1969 and the couple married on July 17, 1970, in Powell Butte, Oregon. They have two loving children who think the world of their mother.
The couple moved to Irrigon, Oregon in the summer of 1972 and have made it their home since. Carmen enjoyed crocheting, painting, bowling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard; and sister, Beverly.
She is survived by her husband, Charles (Bob) Harns; daughter, Tina Harns; and son-in-law, Jesse Garrett, of Irrigon; grandchildren, Derek of Hermiston, Colton of Irrigon, Elliott and Carmen of Clarksville, TN; son, Chuck Harns and daughter-in-law Amanda Harns of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren, Paige and Conner of Kennewick and Bryson of Wilsonville; brother, Leon of Eugene; sister, Lila of Des Moines, Iowa and Linda of Council Bluffs, Iowa; best friend, Marilyn Helling; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
