Milton-Freewater
Jan. 26, 1936 — July 6, 2021
Carol Ann Kessler of Milton-Freewater passed away July 6, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 85 years. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Following the interment, a potluck will be held at the M-F Jr. Show Grounds. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 14, from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those who wish may make contributions in memory of Carol to the Shriners Hospital or FFA in care of the funeral home.
Carol Ann Kessler was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to Marion (Pomp) and Dorothy Cockburn in Milton-Freewater. Carol attended school in Umapine and graduated from Mac-Hi. Carol married Jim Kessler on March 16, 1954, in Pasco, Washington.
Carol and Jim had Kessler’s Katering for 57 years. She loved cooking, baking and being with her husband, family and friends. Carol enjoyed Bingo, Bunco and playing cards. She was such an amazing woman, important to so many people.
She is survived by her husband and grade school sweetheart of 67 years, Jim Kessler of Milton-Freewater; her children Michelle Kessler-Breeding of Milton-Freewater, Heidi Brannan of Kennewick, Kelly Kessler of Milton-Freewater, Jerry Kessler of Milton-Freewater, and Maria Samarron of Carson City, Nevada; brother Howard Cockburn of Pendleton; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
