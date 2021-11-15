Carol Ann Reed, 79, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, at her home in Pendleton, Oregon, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of James and Norma (Minnick) Hall, born in Pendleton, Oregon.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, sewing, beading, camping, crafting and gardening. Her favorite places were at the beach or in the mountains. She was and will always be remembered as a great mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt to her family and even friends who called her “mom.” She loved her puppy dogs throughout her life especially the last one, Wiggles.
She is survived by daughters, Sherrei McCardle, Brooklyn, Mississippi, Tina (Paul) Patton, Madras, Oregon, and Norma (Clinton) Thomas, Pendleton, Oregon; siblings, Edith Lieuallen, Weston, Oregon, George (Pat) Hall, Mt Angel, Oregon, and Barbara Rosenberg, Pendleton, Oregon; six grandchildren, Bradley, Kimberly, Kenny, Alex, Elly, and William; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by spouse, Kenneth Reed; sister, Ellen McCardle; brother-in-law, James Lieuallen; and son-in-law, and Charles McCardle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at burnsmortuary.com.
