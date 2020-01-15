Hermiston
February 8, 1940 — January 13, 2020
Carol E. Glass of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on February 8, 1940, in Spokane, Washington, to parents Ralph and Effie Dicken. She passed away on January 13, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 79 years.
Her mother died in childbirth and Carol was raised by her father and grandma Sarah for nine years before her father remarried. Carol graduated from John Rogers High School in Spokane before attending the Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, Oregon. She came to Hermiston in 1961 to spend the summer with her sister and her husband, Donna and Roy Weber. Carol worked at the Richmaid Ice Cream Store that summer and met her future husband, Chuck Glass.
Although Donna and Roy moved from Hermiston, Carol remained and married Chuck in 1962. Carol and Chuck had two children, Timothy and Lori, before later divorcing in 1973. She later worked as a cook at many local restaurants, including the Blue Bucket, Frasus Restaurant and at the Umatilla Army Depot during the disarmament.
Carol attended Trinity Lutheran Church and had been a member of the Emblem Club. She loved bingo, going to the senior center and morning coffee with her friends at McDonalds. She was an avid sports fan, was a jigsaw puzzle whiz and kept an immaculate yard. Carol was diagnosed with cancer in 2004 and fought a gallant battle through the years as cancer reoccurred and she finally succumbed.
She is survived by her son Tim Glass, daughter Lori Rodriguez and her husband Chendo; grandsons Derek and Justin; great-grandchildren Sebastian and Penelope; sister Donna Weber, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Carol’s memory to Susan G. Komen cancer research at https://ww5.komen.org
Please share memories of Carol with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.