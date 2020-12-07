Pendleton
May 17, 1936 — November 28, 2020
Carol Ella Smith, a 55-year resident of Pendleton, Oregon, died at 84 after battling a COVID-19 infection in the Tri-Cities, Washington.
Carol was born May 17, 1936, on a horse ranch near Helena, Montana. Her parents moved the next year to Creswell, Oregon, where her maternal (Cameron) grandparents played a large role in raising their first grandchild. She attended both Cloverdale School and Creswell High School.
Before she remarried and settled to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1965, Carol was a mother and military wife, making her home in Nuremburg, Germany; Shirley, Massachusetts; Anchorage, Alaska; and Portland, Oregon.
Carol worked at Sears and Roebuck before joining her husband, Russell Smith, in opening their 32-year business venture, “Mr. TV,” on Dorion Avenue in Pendleton. They moved the business to Main Street, Pendleton, before a building fire forced a move back to Dorion Avenue, across from what is now city hall. Over the years, Mr. TV morphed from television service and sales to MR. and MRS. TV, video rental and birthday party/play center. Carol thrived in her role as Mrs. TV. She was a great talker and better listener. Carol loved hearing the family news from each customer, and their kids were a joy to her. Many customers became part of her extended family. It was clear to all who interacted with her that Carol truly cared about people.
Carol loved children. Her kids called her their personal cheerleader and her grandkids grew up visiting Grandma Carol at the shop. She taught them to work hard and play hard. The grandkids helped around the store by cleaning, re-shelving videos, pulling customer orders, and filling bags upon bags of popcorn. Of course, they also ate a lot of popcorn, played games, and watched all the new releases. Carol was never rich, but she saved all her coins in empty nut tins, which she gave to each grandchild on their birthday. Following her retirement, Carol volunteered in the Get Smart Reading Program at Hawthorne Elementary School.
Carol had a passion for flowers and gardening. She joined the Pendleton Garden Club in her early 30s, beginning 27 years devoted to planting and events. Over the years, Carol could be seen happily planting flowers at the business storefront and beautifying her home and garden on the South Hill in Pendleton.
Carol is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Richard and Ella Cameron; her parents, Lester Cunningham and Evelyn Cunningham Devault; her husband, Russell Smith; two brothers; and two grandsons. Survivors include her brother, Charles Cunningham of Vancouver, Washington; her aunt, Dorothy Smith, of Salem, Oregon; her six sisters, Reta Rhodes of Oklahoma and Darlyssa Romero, Sherrie Campbell, Shawnell DeVault, Shermane Ourique and Sherrellyn Meadows, all of California; and her six children, Colleen, Scott, Michael, Diana, Jay and Mary, all Pendleton High School graduates. She will be missed by her grandchildren Ryan, Stephanie, Chelsea, Anna, Jonathan, Alex, Matthew, Victoria, Jennifer, Jeremy, Katie, Roan, Vera and Marika, and her great-grandchildren Oliver, Cooper, Albina, George and Colette, as well as Jerry Mabe, her extended family member, gardener, and caregiver of 20 years.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
