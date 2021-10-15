Carol Marlene (Fuller) Sackett was born on Jan. 11, 1955, in Ontario, Oregon, to Leonard and Phyllis (Dunbrasky) Fuller, and received her halo on Oct. 12, 2021. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1973 and went on to work a variety of jobs. She met Bernie Sackett, the love of her life, and they were married in 1984 and eternally devoted to each other.
Carol and Bernie made their home in Athena, Oregon, where they raised their four children. She was the best Nana and loved her grandchildren unconditionally. Her family was her pride and joy and nothing brought her more pleasure than family gatherings. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, mushroom hunting, camping and tending to her flowers.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who love her and gatherings will never be the same. She was well known for her spunk and sass, which was clearly evident in her customary farewell, “Glad you got to see me.”
She is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; children, Brandie (Jon) Didion, Billie (Rob) Parker, Danielle (Jeremy) Sackett-Parker, and Jeff (Sandi) Franklin-Sackett, Kris Burke, and her 4-legged children, Luther and Bella, whom she adored; grandchildren Randall, Mary and Iris Didion; Brittany, Madison and Rylee Parker; Caden (Haley) Sackett, Gage Strzelczyk, Jacob and Sydney Parker and Bentley Sackett; great-grandchildren, Zion, Mahri, Saniyah, KiAna, Hope and Blane; and siblings, Liz (Ken) Partridge, Phil (Launie) Fuller, Phyllis (Jim) Fisher, Randy and Bobby Fuller; her sister-in-law, Anngie Fuller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Phyllis Fuller; brother, Steve Fuller; and in-laws, Kent and Erna Sackett.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Her celebration of life will be on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, followed by a dinner.
Donations may be made to PAWS in Carol's memory. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Sackett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.