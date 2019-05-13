Echo
March 16, 1934 — May 11, 2019
Caroline LaVonne Willson, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed May 11, 2019.
LaVonne was the ninth of 10 children born to William and Mary Kate Hall Willson. She was born March 16, 1934, in the house she was brought up in near Colfax, Wash. She attended Steptoe Grade School and graduated from Colfax High School in 1952. LaVonne attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated in 1957 with a major in music and minors in physical and elementary education.
She taught school one year and substituted many years. In August 1955 she married Frank Mader in Colfax. They lived in Texas and Louisiana while Frank was in the Army. They worked and saved to buy their first cattle ranch near Jordan Valley, Oregon, and raised their two children, Shannon and Kirk, there. With the nearest church being 30 miles away and God being extremely important to her, LaVonne started an American Missionary Fellowship Sunday School & Bible Study that met two times a month in homes on Succor Creek. She also taught music at the country school her kids attended. In 1977 they moved to Ruby Valley, Nev., and then in 1979 moved to the Butter Creek farm near Echo, Oregon, where they lived for almost 40 years.
LaVonne is survived by daughter Shannon (Tim) Rust, Echo, Ore.; son Kirk (Donna) Mader, Orovada, Nev.; five grandchildren: Brian Rust (Jordan), Brooke Carnine (Randy), Brynna Rust, Quinn Briggs (Chase), and Kade Mader; and three great-grandchildren: Karsten and Rhett Carnine, and Andy Rust. LaVonne had numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
LaVonne’s greatest joys were being a mom and grandmother and investing in her friendships. Sewing, yard work, music and helping Frank achieve his goals were an important part of her life. She was a member of Hermiston First Christian Church and sang in the choir. She belonged to the Pine City Extension Study Group, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and Oregon Wheat Grower’s League. LaVonne was extremely devoted to family, whether it was her siblings or her children and grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to Sharing Alongside, P.O. Box 33663, Seattle, WA 98133 (Gary and Miriam Mader Barckert) or First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 775 W. Highland Ave. Hermiston, OR 97838.
Services will be held at the First Christian Church on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Colfax, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.
