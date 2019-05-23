Hermiston
April 21, 1941 — May 19, 2019
Carolyn (Carol) Sue Newby went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Carol was born April 21, 1941, to Mary F. McCutcheon and Holly Benzol Reedy in Charleston, West Virginia. Carol moved to Southern California in 1959 and lived a good portion of her life there. She moved to Bend, Oregon, in 1996 after marrying her husband Curtis Newby. They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 2004.
Carol enjoyed her church, Calvary Harvest Fellowship, crossword puzzles, reading and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Curtis Alan Newby of Hermiston; daughters Desiree Eshnaur of Maple Falls, Washington, and April Snell of Salem, Oregon; grandson Haylen Estle of Maple Falls, Washington; stepchildren Kathy Porter, Doug Newby and Dan Newby, all from Eugene, Jeannette Cordano of Camarillo, California, and Kim Eshnaur of Troy, Michigan; stepgrandchildren Jason Anglin of Wasilla, Alaska, Jesse Bridges, Russell and Matt Gardner, all from California, and Brittany Newby of Ridgefield, Washington; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Shannon Eshnaur, her parents, brother Arthur and sister Betty, and husband Terry Eshnaur.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Altrusa Room of the Agape House located at 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Harvest Fellowship or the Agape House in Carol’s honor.
Please share memories of Carol with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.