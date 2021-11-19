Carrie Simons, 37, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. She was born on Jan. 21, 1984, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Roxanne Sears.
Carrie truly lived life large, to the fullest, and lit up every room with her one-of-a-kind laugh. There was never a dull moment with Carrie!
Her biggest passion and life motivators were her kids and her granny. She also loved chatting with friends and family. She would make time for anyone that wanted it and would always show up for those who needed her. She had a special way of reaching people in a deep and genuine way. If you didn’t listen to her — she wasn’t afraid to get a bit bossy.
She was beautiful inside and out, talented, competitive, and loved with all she had. She made her own rules along the way and never gave up on herself or those she loved.
She is survived by her three children, Roy Humbert, Allie Sasser and Ellcie Simons; grandmother, Betty Simons; mother, Roxanne Sears; siblings, Doug Simons, Cassie Sears, Brent (Nicole) Sears, Cody (Michelle) Sears, Sheena (Jeremy) Thompson, and Brittney (Joe) Field; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Leonard Simons; and dad, Rowland Sears.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, for a memorial fund for Carrie’s children for upcoming special events and their future.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Carrie and sign the online guestbook at mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.