Las Cruces, N.M.
May 6, 1969 — March 30, 2019
Carroll "Bo" Jordan was born to Charles L. Jordan Sr. and Mary Jo Jordan (Woods) on May 6, 1969, in Ontario, Oregon. As a child, he moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, where he grew up and met the love of his life, Julie Stith. They married in July of 1987 and had three children, Courtney, Katilyn, and Curtis.
The family lived in Echo, Oregon, for many years, and while numerous children were always around, one became like another daughter — Hillary (Cisneros) McCready. Family always came first for Bo, whether blood or those he chose as family.
Throughout Bo's life, he worked many jobs, but enjoyed those where he served his community the most, such as coaching Little League. He was also a volunteer firefighter for 20+ years with various agencies. Bo retired from firefighting to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.
Bo also had a passion for riding motorcycles with his wife and their friends, who knew him as "Roadrunner." He also had a passion for helping children in crisis and joined a motorcycle organization that supported this mission, dedicating may hours and miles to this cause. When he wasn’t at work or on a bike, you could most certainly find him tinkering on cars and motorcycles; another favorite hobby.
Bo lived most of his life in Eastern Oregon and in 2008 he moved to Arizona where he served as a civilian military police officer. In December of 2018, he transferred to White Sands Missile Range and though he was there a short time, he enjoyed the area, the job and his coworkers — he had finally found a place to call home. He especially loved the fact that the state bird was also his nickname and could be seen or referenced everywhere you looked.
Bo passed away suddenly in Las Cruces, N.M., on March 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather (Jimmy D. Williams), a stepbrother and sister.
Bo is survived by his wife Julie; daughter Courtney (Blaine) Hubbard of Trego, Montana; daughter Katilyn (Jason) Zinter of Ione, Oregon; son Curtis (Nicole W.) Jordan of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren; a stepsister; a stepbrother; four brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Southern Baptist Church, 4450 S.W. Quinney Ave.
