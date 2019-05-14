Damascus
April 4, 1939 — May 11, 2019
Carter died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, May 11, 2019. He was admitted to Portland Adventist Medical Center for a procedure and experienced complications. His wife, Joni, was at his side when he died.
Carter was born in Spokane, Washington. He met Joni Easton, his future wife, at Upper Columbia Academy and they were married in 1962. He graduated from Walla Walla College in 1960 and earned his doctorate from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1964.
He practiced family medicine for five years in Northern California, during which time his two daughters, Liesl and Janesta, were born. He then completed a residency in ophthalmology at Loma Linda University, and subsequently moved to Portland, Oregon, where he opened his practice. His son, Jonathan, was born after the move to Portland. Carter practiced ophthalmology for 43 years, retiring at age 76.
Carter was kind, compassionate and fun-loving, and an avid musician, tennis player, and sailor. He was beloved by his family, his patients, his colleagues, and his friends.
Carter is survived by his wife, Joni Noland; daughters Liesl White and Janesta Noland, and son Jonathan Noland; his two sisters, Robin Williford and Oriolle Jenks; and his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
