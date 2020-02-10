Milton-Freewater
May 15, 1920 — February 2, 2020
Catherine Jane Lundell of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away February 2, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 99 years.
Jane was born May 15, 1920, in Heppner, Oregon, to Michael and Grace (McDevitt) Fitzpatrick. Jane was raised in Ione, Oregon, and after graduating, she married Richard Lundell in Yakima, Washington.
After completing his military service the couple moved to Pendleton, Oregon. Jane began her seamstress career and was always known as mum by her customers. She sewed for the Pendleton Police Department and the Pendleton Round-up. She loved. She loved her customers. After retirement she moved to Milton-Freewater to be near her son and daughter.
Jane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Carol Lundell of Milton-Freewater, daughter and son-in-law Michelle and John St. Lawernce of Sequim, Washington, and daughter Sharon Fletcher of Milton-Freewater; grandchildren James and Becky Fletcher of Kansas, Jeff and Aimee Fletcher of California, Rick Lundell of Weston, Michael and Kim Fletcher of Portland, Lt. Colonial William and Melissa Lundell of LaGrande, Jennifer (Josh) Lundell Bench and Katie Hobson and Marcus of Pasco, Stephine Prochaska, Stacy and Kenny Kain of Milton-Freewater, John St. Laurant of Seattle and Christina Savala of Hawaii; 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Dick, parents and step-mother as well as by two brothers.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Mission Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton, Oregon, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Heppner Cemetery in Heppner, Oregon.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.