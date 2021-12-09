Catherine Lee Wamsley, of Hermiston, was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Sunnyside, Washington. She passed away in Hermiston on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the age of 73.
Cathy grew up in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School. She then attended Washington State University where she completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She later attended Eastern Oregon University where she completed her master’s degree.
In the early 1970s, she began her career as a teacher in Connell, Washington, teaching the fifth grade. In 1977, she moved back to Spokane for a short time before settling in Hermiston in 1978. She began her career at Umatilla Morrow County Head Start in the fall of 1978; she retired as the executive director in 2014 after 36 years.
During her professional career, Cathy was dedicated to creating opportunities for children within her community and advocating for the families that cared for them. She was actively involved in the Hermiston Kiwanis Club and was a member of the Festival of Trees committee. She had an immense passion for arts and crafts, and her home was representative of that dedication. Her free time allowed for her love of reading, planning family outings and traveling with those she loved.
Catherine married Thomas A. Wamsley in Spokane, Washington, on Nov. 21, 1970.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas; son, Brady Wamsley of Bend; daughter, Brooke and husband Colin Hammett of Carmichael, California; two grandchildren, Carter and Kai Hammett; sister, Beverly and husband Kip Gladder of Bend; brother, Steve and wife Gladys Hanning of Spokane; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Grace Hanning.
A celebration of life will be held at the Maxwell Event Center in Hermiston on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Family suggests memorial donations in memory of Cathy be made to Kiwanis Club of Hermiston.
