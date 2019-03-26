Walla Walla
September 27, 1949 — March 21, 2019
Catherine (Cathy) S. McDonald died in her home on March 21, 2019, at the Affinity Apartments in Walla Walla. She was 69 years old.
Cathy was born on September 27, 1949, in Brewster, Wash., the oldest of three that would be born to Patricia (Pat) Yeend Anderson and Carl Allen Anderson. They lived on a dairy farm in the outskirts of Milton-Freewater, near the Walla Walla River, during her early years. She graduated from McLoughlin High School in 1967. She later attended Eastern Oregon University where she graduated in English, and obtained a teaching degree.
She spent many years working at a daycare center in Milton-Freewater, then she taught middle and high school English for many years. Later, she obtained her Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor certificate, and began working at the Eastern Oregon Alcohol Foundation, where she worked for the last two decades of her career. While there, she both assisted in counseling the adults who needed treatment, and in teaching parenting and child rearing skills. She lived for most of her adult years in the Athena-Weston area.
Cathy was married to and is survived by N. Wallace (Wally) McDonald, her husband of 35 years. Her two younger brothers, Steven Anderson of Milton-Freewater and Carl Anderson of McMinnville, are both still living. She is also survived by four daughters: Christine Watson of Vancouver, Wash., and Deborah Hunsaker of Burbank, Wash., from her first marriage to Fredrick Watson, and Marya Ouro-Gbeleou of Daly City, Calif., and Anna McDonald of San Francisco, Calif., from her second marriage. Cathy had 14 grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
An active member of her community, Cathy was frequently found volunteering. At her church, Weston Community Church, she often was of service in many ways, including assisting with Pioneer Clubs, the church’s weekly youth group. She also sang in the church choir, played piano and provided flowers for the church, among other things. Cathy also volunteered to provide senior lunches at the Weston Community Center.
Cathy will be remembered for her empathy and caring for family, service to her community, love of literature, education, gardening, arts and crafts, and firm faith in God.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at Weston Community Church, 206 S. Water St., Weston, Ore. A light brunch will be served. Any members of the community wishing to pay their respects are welcome to join the family for the service.
Any memorial donations may be sent to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.