Pendleton
Aug. 4, 1925 — May 17, 2021
Catheririe Virginia Galenbeck (Price) was born Aug. 4, 1925, to Fred Price Sr. and Josephine Price of Cayuse, Oregon. She lived her first 16 years in Cayuse before moving with her family to Pendleton. During that time she attended schools in Cayuse, Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1943. When her chores were done she spent her time riding her horse Beauty.
She married Gary F. Galenbeck Sept. 5, 1948. In June of 1953 they had a son, Gary C. Galenbeck. Catherine had many friends, especially her Native American friends that she got to know growing up in Cayuse.
Catherine was a stay-at-home mom until 1976, when she started a 20-year career at Umatilla County Election Dept.
Catherine passed peacefully May 17, 2O21, to be with her Savior in heaven.
She is survived by her son Gary C. Galenbeck), Salem, Oregon; grandchildren Ryan Galenbeck (Jessica), Lebanon, Oregon, Jenilee De Los Reyes (Kris), Tumer, Oregon, and Anthony Galenbeck, Salem, Oregon; great-grandchildren Tuff and Addie De Los Reyes, Matthew Bishop, Bryson Galenbeck and Elaine Hendrickson, Salem, Oregon; great-great-grandson Malcom Rodriguez; brother Fred Price Jr., Pendleton, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Josephine Price; sisters Mary Ledbetter, Josephine Hargett and Martha Reece; and brother Dallas Price.
A special thanks to Father Mike of St. Andrew's Mission and The Vange John Hospice team of Hermiston, Oregon, all a very special team.
Funeral service will be July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew's Mission, 48022 St. Andrew's Road, Pendleton, Oregon. Reception to follow. Private burial will be Monday, Aug. 2, 2O21, at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary is charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
