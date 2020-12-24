Echo
March 2, 1943 — December 21, 2020
Cathey Jeanne (Anderson) Correa, a longtime Echo resident, passed away peacefully on December 21 at the age of 77.
Cathey was born March 2, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to Lynn and Marnie Anderson. She lived in La Grande, Oregon, until the age of 11 when her family moved to Hermiston, Oregon. She attended Hermiston High School, where she enjoyed playing volleyball and being part of the varsity cheer team. She graduated in 1961 and went on to attend Eastern Oregon University.
Cathey continued her cheerleading at EOU while she pursued a teaching degree. She graduated from Eastern Oregon University in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career in Hermiston at Rocky Heights Elementary School as a second grade teacher.
Cathey married Richard (Skeet) Correa in 1965. They settled on the Correa family farm where they built their permanent home and raised their two boys, Shane and Devin.
Cathey continued her teaching career until retirement in Hermiston from Highland Hills Elementary School. She was excited for this new chapter of her life to be able to spend even more time with her four grandchildren, Nicole, Garrett, Cody and Gage. She was an exceptional Grandma and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Cathey was an avid reader and enjoyed being outside taking care of her beautiful roses. But, as much as she liked these things, Cathey most loved spending time at the Oregon coast. The “Purple Moon” in Lincoln City will forever be remembered as her favorite place to go. Another place she enjoyed was Jackpot, Nevada, where you could find her at slot machine with a bucket of change that she had saved just for those trips.
Survivors include her husband, Richard (Skeet); sons Shane (Jodi) and Devin (Melanie): grandchildren Nicole (Shaun), Garrett and Gage; and brother Ron Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Marnie, and grandson Cody.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Suttle Care Assisted Living of Pendleton for the care and compassion they gave to Cathey over the time that she lived there.
Cathey will be laid to rest at the Echo Cemetery in Echo, Oregon, on Tuesday, December 29. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be made to Highland Hills Elementary School in Cathey’s honor.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
