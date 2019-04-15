Pendleton
October 11, 1935 — April 2, 2019
Cecilia Lee Storch was born in Burkburnett, Texas. She was the daughter of Philip and Dorothy Newton. She was the oldest of five children. She graduated from John Day High School in 1954.
Cecilia married Kenneth Albert Bratlie in 1954 and moved to Pendleton a few years later. They had three living children.
She was very active in the Salvation Army church for many years. She enjoyed crafting, baking, and arranging flowers. Throughout her life Cecilia loved interacting and teaching children. She started working at the phone company in the 1970s. Ken and Cecilia divorced in 1977.
In 1980, Cecilia married Albert Oscar Storch. They purchased a home on the Umatilla Indian Reservation where she lived until her passing. She retired from the phone company after decades of service in the early 1990s. Her husband, Al, passed away in 1994. After retirement she found fulfillment by cooking lunch for the homeless community at the Salvation Army Church. During this period of her life she met David Kasparek, who she spent her life with until his passing in 2015.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, working with the livestock at her home and raising another child whom she adopted. She also enjoyed spending time at the Wildhorse Casino.
Cecilia is survived by her brothers, Edward and Clayton; her sister Beverly; her sons Daniel and Keetan; her daughter Heidi; grandchildren Michelle, Nicole, Chad, Micheal, Dylan, and Jordan; great-grandchildren Jerome, David, Elizabeth, Ian, Alexian, Danner, Abigail and Phillip; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
When Cecilia arrived at the pearly gates of heaven her parents, Philip and Dorothy, and her sister, Norma, along with her sons Micheal and Stephen were there to welcome her.
A Celebration of Life with a potluck to follow will be held at Stillman Park in Pendleton on April 20 at 1:00 p.m. for all of Cecilia’s family and friends.
