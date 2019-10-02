Pendleton
July 7, 1973 - Sept. 9, 2019
Cesar Ernesto Argueta, aged 46, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
Cesar was born in La Ceiba, Honduras, on July 7, 1973. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 12, and settled in New Jersey with his parents and three sisters. In 1989, he met Lucesita Aguilar, whom he married, and together they raised four children. In 1997, Cesar moved with his family to Pendleton, Oregon. He immediately joined the Hispanic Soccer League and discovered his passion for coaching youth soccer. He officially started coaching the Pendleton middle school girls in 2006, and from that point on he always had at least one team that he was coaching, whether it be girls, boys or adults.
Cesar was very well known in the soccer communities of Eastern Oregon and southeast Washington. He took several adult teams to tournaments, while continuing to coach his youth teams. Many of his teams went undefeated for years. Cesar completed his GED at Blue Mountain Community College alongside his wife in 2010 while working full-time and continuing to coach and play soccer.
Those who worked and played with Cesar will always remember his charisma for life and his ability to brighten a room with his personality and positivity. His love and pride for Honduras was evident whenever he spoke of his home country. Cesar will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. His soccer players will miss a coach who inspired them to always play with their heart.
Cesar is preceded in death by his father, Cesar Ernesto Argueta. He is survived by his mother, Maria Concepcion Argueta-Acosta; sisters, Lidia, Vilma and Mirian; children, Fabian, Susana, Cesar and Marisol; and grandkids, Lionel and Aullie.
Services were held Sunday, September 15, 2019 (Independence Day of Honduras) at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
