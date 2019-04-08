Umatilla
July 22, 1959 — April 3, 2019
Charlene K. Henry was born on July 22, 1959, in Greenville, Michigan, to parents Charley L. Johnston Sr. and Celia M. McPhall Johnston. She passed away on April 3, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by family in Umatilla, Oregon, at the age of 59 years.
Charlene was raised in Sheridan, Michigan, and graduated from Central Montcalm High School in 1977. She then moved to Oregon in 1983 where she worked for Lamb Weston in Boardman and later in Hermiston as a supervisor, and then worked the next several years as part of a special team to start up various processing plants in the area.
Charlene was united in marriage to Jim Henry on August 1, 1993, in Irrigon, Oregon. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, traveling the world, animals and helping others. Charlene cherished her family time, especially playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Henry, Umatilla, Ore.; daughters Amy Gabrielson (Jon), Boise, Idaho, Samantha Hegel (Jack), Kennewick, Wash., and Lisa Holcomb (Rex), Pendleton, Ore.; son Charley Johnston III, Hermiston, Ore.; brother Otis Johnston (Kelly) of Michigan; sisters Jenny Strouse and Brenda Henrichsen (Jeff) of Michigan; grandchildren Kyle, Ben, Paul, Gaven, Annalice and Zane; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and various animal family.
Charlene was preceded in death by her daughter Linda-Sue, niece Kerry Ann, both parents, her twin brother Charley, sister-in-law Lori, nephew Levi and father-in-law Stanley.
Her Celebration of Life will be May 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston, Oregon. For those unable to attend Charlene's Celebration of Life in Hermiston, Oregon, due to the Jordan Valley Rodeo, there will be a separate Celebration of Life in Jordan Valley at a later time. More information to be provided shortly.
Those who wish may make contributions in Charlene’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.
Please share memories of Charlene with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
