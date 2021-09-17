March 4, 1939 — Aug. 14, 2021
Umatilla
Our dear mother, Charlene “Kayce” entered Heaven’s gates on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, while holding the hand of her eldest as she took her last breath here on Earth.
On March 4, 1939, the world was blessed when Charlene Kay was born to Ivan and Charlotte Kraft of Sand Lake, Michigan. She spent her young years in Michigan until her family moved to San Luis Obispo, California. Sadly, at the tender young age of 12, Charlene’s dear mother passed and her father, Ivan, moved his five children to Sunnyside, Washington. Charlene attended school in Sunnyside, thriving in Cheer Squad and Glee Club and graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1957.
A young wife and mother, her first marriage blessed her with four children; while the marriage ended in dissolution; Kayce found and married the love of her life, Delmer Culver. They had a daughter together, Teresa, who joined her four siblings. Del and Kayce shared 51 wonderful years until Delmer’s passing in November of 2017.
Charlene is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Bill) Martin, Denise Honeyford, Lisa (Thomas) Eppel, Teresa Buchanan; and only son, Douglas (Brooke) Honeyford; her sister, Joanne LaBelle of Spokane; and youngest brother, Michael (Linda) Kraft of Mexico, Missouri.
In addition to her children, Kayce, a loving and doting grandma and “grandma great,” she is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two little dogs, Heidee and Frankie, who have been re-homed within her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmer; her parents; and brothers, Don and Timothy.
With heartfelt memories, we share with you, our Mother, Charlene.
Momma was selfless, often going without so that her family’s needs would be met. She made sure we knew about Jesus and instilled in me a spirit of love for others; she believed in the Golden Rule. She and Daddy called a taxi to get us kids to Sunday school when our car was in the shop; that’s how strongly she felt about us learning about the Lord, whom she loved.
Her fun-loving spirit was infectious! Riding bikes with us, encouraging and often instigating silliness. She would happily join in on the goofiness. Momma, a self-taught seamstress, proudly made beautiful dresses, “polyester” swimsuits and one Christmas, stuffed animals for each of us.
She was my cheerleader, even more so as I grew older. I loved to hear her voice and would call and talk for an hour or more. She was my best friend.
Momma loved African Violets, butterflies and the color purple. She had a knack for decorating and dressing with style. I love and miss you so much.
- your daughter, Denise
Saying goodbye to your Mother is incredibly heartbreaking, saying goodbye to her under COVID protocol is gut wrenching.
Thank you, Mom, for inspiring me with the gifts of laughter, love, hard work and most of all the confidence to accomplish anything in life. May you rest peacefully knowing that we have, and will continue, to instill these traits to your loving granddaughter, Lucie, who affectionately calls you “Grandma graham cracker.”
Although you left way too early, rest assured our family will be inspired by you, Mom, forever. Wishing you a smooth, final flight West, we love you Mom.
- your son, Doug
Mom, you had the most beautiful, sparkling blue eyes and when I looked into them, I could see and very much feel your unconditional love for me (as for all my siblings).
You were my biggest supporter, always telling me I could accomplish whatever I set my mind to. You always believed in me. I am so grateful to you for instilling my faith, for sharing your love of nature, birds and butterflies, beautiful gardens, and of course your favorite color, cobalt blue, which has become mine as well.
You filled our home with music, laughter and silliness (and of course your infamous cinnamon rolls). You taught me by example, exactly how to be the type of Grandma to my grandbabies as you were to my children. You will be forever in my heart, Mom; I will hold you close and never let you go. Until we meet again, rejoice in your heavenly home.
- your daughter, Lisa
“Dear sweet mother of mine,” the greeting of every card or text I would send to you with love. If there was one word to describe you, it would be LOVE and it’s what you gave us unconditionally.
You taught me to always be honest no matter how difficult it may be to tell the truth as honesty creates trust and trust should never be broken. You taught me how to overcome adversity with perseverance, that the reward of working hard is a wonderful feeling. You taught me about love and forgiveness which leads to compassion. You taught me about the power of prayer which led me to an unwavering faith. Through you, I learned to be a woman of grace.
Your singing filled our home on a daily basis — gospel, country or oldies-but-goodies. I find comfort knowing your joyful spirit is already seen in your grandchildren and great grandchildren. The crazy desire to dance “like no one is looking” and the inherited silly “cackle,” laughing at silly things no one around understands, but we do.
You took delight in finding little treasures in nature. You loved flowers; roses, carnations and pansies. You instilled in me an appreciation for the beauty of our world. The smell of rain upon the earth, the windy days, cold and snowy days; you found joy in all of it and shared that joy with me. You were like a child experiencing everything for the first time, every time. With every sunrise and sunset, I will think of you. And miss you. I love you momma, thank you for the gift of life.
- your daughter, Pamela
Above all, our mother was a woman of faith, she found joy and comfort in her daily devotions and her daily walk with her Lord and Savior. Momma, may you forever be at peace, resting in the arms of Jesus.
Please note, due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions, our dear mother’s memorial service will be scheduled for a later date; and please, above all, love one another, show compassion and get vaccinated.
