Lexington
August 8, 1950 — April 17, 2019
Charles “Chuck” Alfred Nelson, farmer, husband and grandfather, was called home on April 17, 2019. He was born August 8, 1950, to the proud parents of Norman and Jean (McElhinny) Nelson. Knowing how to make an entrance, he was one of the first babies born in the newly built Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, Oregon.
Being ever-present in the community, Chuck was an active member of the local 4-H chapter, Lexington Grange, and the United Church of Christ (Ione Community Church). He was an unforgettable friend within his small close-knit class of 12. After graduating from Ione High School in 1968, Chuck pursed higher education at Oregon State University. While in college he continued his passion for community involvement. Chuck was a member of the agricultural honorary Alpha Zeta and the sophomore honorary Thanes and Talons. He also played alto sax for the OSU Marching Band and the OSU Dixieland Pep Band. In the spring of 1972, Chuck graduated college with a B.A. in agronomical crop science and began his next adventure.
Following college he joined the U.S. Army, where he was trained in artillery computers. He was stationed at Headquarters, 5th Corps Artillery, Darmstadt, West Germany, where he met his future wife, Ann Lisa Maness. Chuck loved to say, “Where would a boy from Oregon meet a girl from North Carolina but in Germany.” He would retell how they met hundreds of times over the years, always with a twinkle in his eye and a glowing smile.
Following his tour in the Army, Chuck returned to Morrow County to join the family farm with his father on property outside of Lexington and Ione. Chuck married the love of his life, Ann Lisa Maness, in the Ione United Church of Christ on June 19, 1976.
While running the farm, Chuck worked extensively with the Oregon Wheat Growers Association. He served on the board of directors for six years as well as the Morrow County Wheat League president. One of the proudest moments was winning the State Conservation Farmer of the Year award in 1992. He also continued to be an active Oregon State University alumni. In 1983, Chuck helped found the OSU Agricultural Alumni Association. He also helped form the OSU Alumni Marching Band, which was a great joy for the whole family. Many fall afternoons were spent watching football games, and marching in the alumni band through the tailgate section near Reser Stadium.
Chuck had many hobbies, from traveling with his family, to collecting WWII artifacts, but one of his first loves was classic cars. He became interested in classic cars while stationed in Germany, where he bought his first project car, a 1976 TR6. He later rebuilt a 1964 Impala SS known affectionately as Tabasco Red, as well as a 1965 Mustang with his son Justin and a 1974 VW Beetle with his daughter Courtney. With a love for both community and cars, in 1997 Chuck started the Ione Blues Cruise to help support the newly created 4th of July Blues Festival.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his wife Lisa on their many travels. He loved the Oregon coast as well as more far-flung adventures to Australia and Europe. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Chuck was always in attendance at music concerts, games, plays, graduations and birthday parties. Whether it was making Swedish pancakes on Christmas Eve, taking the grandkids to the pool or assisting with a project, he was always there with a smiling face and helping hand.
Charles is survived by his wife Lisa of Lexington, Ore.; son Justin (Andrea) of Lexington, Ore.; daughter Courtney (Andrew) of Albany, Ore.; grandchildren Lita and Charles of Lexington, Ore.; sister Kristin Nelson-Graham of Salem, Ore.; and his many friends and family around the world.
The memorial service is at the Ione Community Church on Saturday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon afterwards. Attendees are encouraged to bring their classic cars and stories to share.
The family has designated the Ione Community Church and Oregon State University Alumni Band for memorial contributions.
You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
