Hermiston
October 14, 1946 — February 3, 2021
Charles “Dan” Faust of Hermiston was born October 14, 1946, in Yakima, Washington, the son of Neil and Reva (Bennett) Faust. He passed away on February 3, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 74.
Dan lived in Yakima throughout his childhood, where he attended school and graduated from high school. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman for a total of six years during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he attended Eastern Washington University, where he studied business administration. He then transferred to the University of Nevada, where he completed his studies and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Dan worked for Lamb Weston for over 25 years, where he currently was a cutter deck operator.
Dan enjoyed reading and was a gentle, kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dan married Robyn Pitts in Hermiston, Oregon, on July 22, 1978.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Robyn; daughters Torygene Bush, Krystileigh Sombart and Samantha Harman; son Daniel Faust; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Debbie Galimore; brother William Saunders; and many extended family members.
No services will be planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
